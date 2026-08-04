THE SHARDS Cast and Creators Give First Look at FX's 1980s L.A. Secrets Drama

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FX has shared a first look titled "Best Kept Secrets," offering an early glimpse at the cast and creators behind THE SHARDS, the network's upcoming drama series. The clip introduces the ensemble and the world they inhabit, setting up the show's central preoccupation with the secrets simmering beneath a glossy surface.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath the surface of their insulated world. The series features Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley.

The first look arrives as part of an expanding rollout for the series, which has already included trailers, a music video, and cast appearances discussing the production's period detail. THE SHARDS premieres August 5 on FX and Hulu.

FX has been building anticipation for the series through a steady stream of promotional material, including a recent official music video tied to THE SHARDS that leaned into the show's 1980s Los Angeles atmosphere and its themes of surveillance and hidden danger.

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