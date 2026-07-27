THE SHARDS Cast Reflects on Capturing 1980s L.A. Vibe for New FX Series

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The cast of THE SHARDS appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss bringing 1980s Los Angeles to life for the upcoming FX drama series, agreeing that the era's atmosphere was, in their words, a vibe worth capturing on screen despite none of them having lived through it themselves.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the story follows privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath the surface of their world. The series features Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance is part of a broader press rollout for the series, which has also included lighter cast interactions such as a round of Who's Most Likely To and behind-the-scenes conversations tied to an official companion podcast hosted by Evan Ross Katz.

That podcast trailer, previewed by FX, promises to dig further into the making of the series beyond its plot, giving fans additional insight into how the cast approached recreating the decade. More on that preview can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of THE SHARDS Cast Goes Behind the Scenes in New Official Podcast Trailer.

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