Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew on FURIOUS, Hulu's New Female Serial Killer Thriller

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Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, and show creator Elizabeth Meriwether sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about FURIOUS, a new Hulu thriller centered on an FBI agent tracking down a female serial killer. The three discussed the premise of the series and what drew them to the project.

Rossum and Petticrew star in the series, with Meriwether serving as the show's creator. The conversation on GOOD MORNING AMERICA gave the team an opportunity to introduce the series to a broad audience, with the central dynamic between the FBI agent and the serial killer at the heart of the discussion.

Meriwether spoke to the creative vision behind FURIOUS, while Rossum and Petticrew addressed their roles in the thriller. The show's focus on a female serial killer as the central antagonist framed much of the conversation, with the panel touching on what distinguishes the series within the thriller genre.

FURIOUS is available on Hulu, with the GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance serving as part of the promotional rollout for the new series.

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