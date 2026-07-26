LIONESS Season 2 Recap Sets Up Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman for Season 3

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Paramount+ has posted a recap video for Season 2 of LIONESS, walking viewers through the mission arc that carried Joe, played by Zoe Saldaña, and her team into the events awaiting them in Season 3. The recap centers on Kaitlyn, played by Nicole Kidman, and Byron, played by Michael Kelly, as they work alongside Joe to prepare the program's newest recruit, Josie, played by Genesis Rodriquez, while Cruz, played by Laylsa De Oliviera, continues her role within the quick reaction force team.

Cruz's arc has been a focal point of Season 2, with the character moving from her Season 1 entry into the covert Lioness program to an expanded presence in the second season, including a new assignment shadowing Josie. A prior compilation focused on De Oliviera's performance as Cruz traced that full progression, noting how the dynamic between Cruz and Josie became one of the season's closely watched storylines. That compilation detailed Cruz's journey through both seasons of the series.

The recap arrives as Paramount+ prepares to launch Season 3 of LIONESS on August 2. With Josie now positioned as the program's newest operative, the recap frames the upcoming season around how Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron will manage her transition into the field while the established team, including Cruz, continues its own operations.

LIONESS streams on Paramount+, with the recap serving as a refresher for viewers ahead of the new season's premiere.

More on Paramount+ Recent Articles Laylsa De Oliviera's Best Moments as Cruz Highlighted in LIONESS Compilation

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...