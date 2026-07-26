Tyla Reacts to Jennifer Hudson's Son Having a Crush on Her on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Singer Tyla found herself reacting to an unexpected personal detail during her appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, when host Jennifer Hudson revealed that her son has a crush on the singer. The moment gave the studio conversation a lighthearted turn before shifting into a discussion of Tyla's musical ambitions.

Beyond the crush revelation, Tyla used the segment to share her dream collaboration, giving fans a glimpse of the artists she hopes to work with as her career continues to build momentum.

The appearance places Tyla among a run of musical guests recently featured on the daytime program, which has also hosted artists like Gloria Estefan and BLACKPINK's Jennie for conversations blending personal stories with career reflection. Tyla's stop continued that pattern, offering both a candid personal exchange with Hudson and insight into her future creative direction.

The clip captures Tyla's reaction in real time as Hudson shared the news about her son, with the singer processing the moment on camera before the discussion moved to her collaboration wish list, giving viewers a sense of both her personality and her musical aspirations.

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