Phoebe Bridgers Delivers Two Versions of 'Lost Boys' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Phoebe Bridgers used her latest late-night television appearance to showcase two different sides of the same song, performing both a full-band rendition and a stripped-down acoustic version of 'Lost Boys' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. The back-to-back performances gave viewers a direct comparison of how the track shifts in tone and arrangement between its produced form and its bare-bones acoustic counterpart.

The dual performance format put the songwriting itself in focus, letting the acoustic version strip away instrumentation to highlight Bridgers' vocals and lyrics without the fuller arrangement of the standard take. Presenting both versions in the same appearance offered a rare side-by-side look at how a single song can be reshaped for different performance settings.

The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular lineup of musical guest performances, with Bridgers taking the stage for the segment broadcast on NBC and available to stream on Peacock. The performance stood on its own as the focus of the appearance, built entirely around the two renditions of 'Lost Boys.'

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Zendaya Freaked Out When Tom Holland Told Her She Was Cast in THE ODYSSEY

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...