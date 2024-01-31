THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel

THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is bringing Emmy-nominated sports and entertainment talk show “The Rich Eisen Show,” hosted by Rich Eisen, to the Big Game. “The Rich Eisen Show” will broadcast live from Las Vegas, bringing fans to the center of all the Big Game excitement.  

Additionally, fans can head to the “The Rich Eisen Show” on The Roku Channel to get in the game day spirit. In partnership with Roku, BMW will be a sponsor of the show in the lead up to the big game, while Rich Eisen and the crew are broadcasting on the ground starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 10. 

Roku first acquired the TV broadcast rights to exclusively stream Emmy-nominated sports and entertainment talk show “The Rich Eisen Show,” hosted by Rich Eisen, in September 2022.

“The Rich Eisen Show” launched in 2014 and has been nominated for two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Show-Daily. “The Rich Eisen Show” features an engaging mix of sports, humor, and pop culture, while attracting the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, including prior guests Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Aaron Rodgers, Larry David, Morgan Freeman, and more. Eisen continues to work with the NFL Network and serves as the emcee of the PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY in Canton, Ohio, while also anchoring the network's special on-location coverage of the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, and the Super Bowl.

Rich Eisen is repped by UTA and David Markman of DLA Piper. “The Rich Eisen Show” will continue to originate from El Segundo, Calif., and the radio broadcast will continue airing on Westwood One.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q3 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 350 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. In the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Stream The Roku Channel for FREE on Roku devices, the Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs. No subscription required.

About Roku 

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators.

Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, California U.S.A. 

Check out the trailer for the Big Game Special:






