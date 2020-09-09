THE OUTPOST Season Two Arrives on DVD Sept. 15

Winner of the Saturn Award “Best Fantasy Television Series” of 2019.

Fans can return to the lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world when Distribution Solutions releases the complete second season of THE OUTPOST on DVD September 15, 2020.

Winner of the Saturn Award "Best Fantasy Television Series" of 2019, THE OUTPOST follows Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called 'Blackbloods'. After her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, she travels to a fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family.

On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment recently wrapped production in Serbia for the third season of THE OUTPOST which premieres on The CW on October 8, 2020.

