THE NOEL DIARY to Premiere on Netflix in November

The Noel Diary will be released globally on Netflix on November 24th, 2022.

When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) - an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own.

Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

"I wanted to adapt this novel for a few different reasons. The story of The Noel Diary felt to me like one that could comfortably embrace humor and humanity - while at the same time offer great visual and directorial possibilities.

A movie that, as Billy Wilder once said, "Could make 'em laugh and make 'em cry." I chose to cast Justin Hartley from his work on "This Is Us." I just knew that, given his remarkable range, Justin could knock this one out of the park," said Charles Shyer, Director and Co-Writer.

The cast also includes Essence Atkins with Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar.