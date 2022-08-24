THE NOEL DIARY to Premiere on Netflix in November
The Noel Diary will be released globally on Netflix on November 24th, 2022.
The Noel Diary will be released globally on Netflix on November 24th, 2022.
When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) - an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own.
Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.
"I wanted to adapt this novel for a few different reasons. The story of The Noel Diary felt to me like one that could comfortably embrace humor and humanity - while at the same time offer great visual and directorial possibilities.
A movie that, as Billy Wilder once said, "Could make 'em laugh and make 'em cry." I chose to cast Justin Hartley from his work on "This Is Us." I just knew that, given his remarkable range, Justin could knock this one out of the park," said Charles Shyer, Director and Co-Writer.
The cast also includes Essence Atkins with Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar.