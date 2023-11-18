THE MUNSTERS' Daniel Roebuck Joins SAINT NICK OF BETHLEHEM

Daniel Roebuck, Cathy Moriarty, Marsha Dietlin Bennett, Duane Whitaker, Stelio Savante, Elias Kemuel, & Bradford Haynes have joined Timothy E. Goodwin, Jennifer Porrata, & Kathy Patterson in the cast of Spencer Folmar's ‘Saint Nick Of Bethlehem' scheduled to film later this year.

Saint Nick is based on the true story of Allen Smith, a man distraught over losing his son. He finds closure and discovers a new purpose when he takes on the role of Santa Claus in Bethlehem Pennsylvania, Christmas City, USA

Written and directed by Spencer Folmar and Daniel Roebuck, Saint Nick is produced by Spencer Folmar, Ben Daniele, Tammy Roebuck, Danny Roebuck, Doug Tschirhart, & Isaac March.