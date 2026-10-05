THE LEGENDS OF LAUGHTER to Play Tanger Center

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The Legends of Laughter tour is taking over the Tanger Center on March 26 at 8 p.m. with an all-star lineup featuring Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Sheryl Underwood, Adele Givens, Don DC Curry, and Drankin. The one-night event will showcase some of comedy's biggest names for an unforgettable evening of laughs.

Tickets will be available starting with pre-sale on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The Legends of Laughter tour is produced by Post Road Entertainment, Inc., a subsidiary of North American Entertainment Group, Inc., one of the largest independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

ABOUT THE LINEUP

Bruce Bruce has cemented his place as one of comedy's true legends and continues to stand out as a master of his craft. In 2026, Bruce returned with his first comedy special in 15 years, I Ain't Playin', which debuted in Netflix's Top 3 and drew more than 2 million viewers in its first week. As a stand-up, Bruce has toured with some of comedy's biggest names, including Bert Kreischer (Fully Loaded Tour), Martin Lawrence (LIT AF Tour), Mike Epps (The Real Mike Epps Tour) and Sommore (Royal Comedy Tour). Bruce is also a frequent guest on top national podcasts and radio shows, including Club Shay Shay, The 85 South Show, The Adam Carolla Show, The HoneyDew, The Breakfast Club, Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds, Marc Maron's WTF and Netflix's Strong Black Lead. On the feature film front, Bruce has appeared in a range of projects, including xx: State of the Union, Idlewild, Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector, Think Like a Man, the Chris Rock-directed Top Five, The Trap, Undercover Brother 2 and Miracles Across 125th Street. Television appearances include HBO's Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, BET's Comic View, Coming to the Stage and the Netflix original comedy series Family Reunion. For more info, visit bruce-bruce.com. (Follow on Facebook: @mybrucebruce, TikTok: @mybrucebruce, X: @mybrucebruce, Instagram: @mybrucebruce)

Lavell Crawford, a GRAMMY Award-nominated comedian and SAG Award-winning actor, is best known for his portrayal of Huell Babineaux in BREAKING BAD and its spin-off, Better Call Saul. His film and TV credits include Happy Gilmore 2, The Ridiculous 6, Hubie Halloween, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Home Team, American Ultra, Meet The Blacks, Boo! A Madea Halloween and On THE COUNT of Three. His television appearances include The Crazy Ones, Workaholics, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Chelsea Lately, Lopez Tonight and Last Comic Standing. A nationally touring comedian, Crawford has released several acclaimed stand-up specials, including Can a Brother Get Some Love?, Home for the Holidays, New Look, Same Funny!, Thee Lavell Crawford, The Comedy Vaccine, which earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album, and his latest, Lavell Crawford: I Could Eat – Part 1, streaming on Prime Video. For more info, visit comedianlavellcrawford.com. (Follow on Facebook: @lavell.crawford.52, Instagram: @lavellsthacomic, X: @Lavellthacomic)

Sheryl Underwood is a savvy businesswoman, philanthropist and multifaceted media entrepreneur recognized as one of the most articulate, well-informed women of our time. Most recently, she became a breakout star of Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart, which streamed as the finale of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Following her widely praised, unfiltered set, Netflix signed Underwood to an upcoming stand-up special slated for 2027, executive produced by Kevin Hart. She joined the CBS daytime show THE TALK at the start of its second season, sitting alongside hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler. With Underwood at the table, THE TALK received its first Daytime Emmy nomination and a fifth-year renewal on CBS. She has appeared in multiple episodes of the Emmy-winning CBS daytime drama THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and starred in films including Bulworth (with Warren Beatty), I Got the Hook-Up and Beauty Shop (with Queen Latifah). In addition, she hosted BET's Comic View and Holla, a talk show she created and produced, loosely inspired by Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect. For more info, visit sherylunderwood.com. (Follow on Facebook: @SherylUnderwoodOfficial, X: @sherylunderwood, Instagram: @sherylunderwood)

Adele Givens is a comedian and actress widely known as the 'Queen of Comedy.' She first gained national recognition after winning the Crown Royal Comedy competition in Chicago in 1990 and has since become one of comedy's most recognizable performers. Her stand-up credits include Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam, All Stars of Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, The Oprah Winfrey Show, HBO's Half-Hour Comedy Hour and Comedy Central Presents. Givens has also built an impressive acting career with appearances on Martin, Moesha, The Parkers, The STEVE HARVEY Show, The Tracey Ullman Show and The Hughleys. She starred as Tricks in The Players Club and appeared as I'Holla Helen in Beauty Shop. In addition to TV and film, Givens hosted The Adele Givens Morning Show on Chicago's WGCI-FM and headlined the acclaimed Queens of Comedy tour. The accompanying comedy album received a GRAMMY Award nomination. (Follow on Facebook: @adelegivensSuchalady, Instagram: @realadelegivens, TikTok: @adelegivens, X: @REALAdeleGivens)

Don 'DC' Curry gained stardom in the '90s at San Francisco's comedy clubs with his bold and outspoken style. He took his act nationwide, becoming well-known for his portrayal of Uncle Elroy Jones in the popular films Next Friday and Friday After Next. Curry has been a frequent guest and former host on BET's Comic View and has appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. In addition to his comedy career, he has had regular roles on TV shows like Grace Under Fire and The STEVE HARVEY Show, and lent his voice to the animated hit The Boondocks. (Follow on Facebook: @DonDCCurryOfficial, Instagram: @dc.curry.18, X: @dondccurry)

Drankin started out on the campus of North Carolina A&T, hosting campus and community shows. His career on radio launched during his debut, doing several comedy contests on 102 JAMZ. After winning consecutive years of the comedy contest, Drankin became a regular on the Wild-Out Wake-Up Morning Show on 102 JAMZ. (Follow on Instagram: @osamabindrankin, X: @osamabindrankin)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 02 Hrs 34 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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