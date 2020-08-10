THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND Available To Own On Digital Tomorrow

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND comes home with over two hours of never-before-seen bonus content.

Pete Davidson is THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND in the moving, comedic event of the year inspired by his own true-life story, available to own for the first time on Digital August 11, 2020 and Blu-ray and DVD on August 25, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Renowned director Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) directs Davidson in "an emotional and comic knockout" (Rolling Stone) about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island. THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND comes home with over two hours of never-before-seen bonus content.

Scott (Davidson) has been a case of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar- winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley). When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter (Bill Burr), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life. THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND is "a funny and heartfelt love letter to the FDNY and the blue-collar families of New York's forgotten borough" (Fandango).

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND stars Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live"), Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny), Bill Burr (Netflix's "F is for Family"), Bel Powley (Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show"), Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria", Netflix's "Hollywood") and Steve Buscemi (The Dead Don't Die, Armageddon).

