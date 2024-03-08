THE KARDASHIANS Set Hulu Return In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The Kardashians" will return for season five on May 23 only on Hulu in the U.S, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America, with new episodes every Thursday! The first four seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, THE FAMILY continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under THE WATCHFUL EYE of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle KING serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

Watch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in the new teaser here: