THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Teams With HGTV For Special Week Of Programming

Warner Bros. Television Group's hit Daytime Emmy Award-nominated talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is teaming up with HGTV for a special week of programming starting February 19.

Stars from across HGTV's leading home renovation and lifestyle series will join the nationally syndicated talk show February 19-23, including Home Town's Erin & Ben Napier, Page Turner from Rock the Block, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home, and Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate.

Cole & Chelsea DeBoer from Down Home Fab, Dave & Jenny Marrs from FIXER TO FABULOUS and Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano, PROPERTY BROTHERS Drew and Jonathan Scott from “Celebrity IOU” and Lil Jon from LIL JON WANTS TO DO WHAT? will also appear.

“HGTV WEEK” SCHEDULE

Monday 2/19: 100 Day Dream Home's Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt

Tuesday 2/20: Home Town's Erin & Ben Napier and Rock the Block's Page Turner

Wednesday 2/21: Married to Real Estate's Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson

Thursday 2/22: Down Home Fab's Cole & Chelsea DeBoer

Friday 2/23: Lil Jon Wants To Do What?'s Lil Jon, Celebrity IOU's PROPERTY BROTHERS Drew and Jonathan Scott and FIXER TO FABULOUS and Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano's Dave & Jenny Marrs

The week will also include Grammy Award-winning artist will.i.am, COUNTRY MUSIC star Brandy Clark, actress Sanaa Lathan, and multi-award-winning country singer Kane Brown. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

About “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

New Season, New Surprises on the hit Daytime Emmy-Award nominated talk series “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson. Season two of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered October 2. The show is filled with exciting, unexpected moments around every corner for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike!

The one-hour national syndicated program features celebrity guests, viral sensations, music, and a destination to celebrate exceptional community heroes. Tune in for fun, laughter, and heartwarming moments as “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spreads inspiration through extraordinary stories, talents, and passions, plus watch Jennifer change lives across the nation, one surprise at a time!

Hudson has welcomed an exciting slate of guests this season, including “The Voice” judges Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, comedian Adam Sandler, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actress Mariah Carey, Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, and legend Oprah Winfrey.

Renewed for Season 3, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” received six Daytime Emmy Award Nominations and Jennifer won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Talk Show Host.” Jennifer was also honored as one of People Magazine's “People of the Year” and one of Glamour Magazine's “Women of the Year.” The show also received nominations for the 2023 and 2024 People's Choice Awards and GLAAD Media Awards.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III. For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.