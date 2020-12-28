THE INFLUENCERS is Now Streaming on Prime Video

What happens when six thirsty social media stars are forced to live together under one roof as they compete for a dream brand deal? Spoiler alert: Nothing good.

The show follows six social media "stars" as they compete in a series of creative challenges under one roof for an exclusive brand deal with the latest millennial juice craze: Jücytox. As cameras capture each influencer in real life, the manicured versions they present to the world online implode before our eyes.

Witty and fun with a dash of heartbreak, The Influencers combines the best of mockumentaries such as THE COMEBACK and Best in Show with the latest obsession-worthy reality TV formats to provide a satirical behind-the-scenes look at the lengths people will go to in their quest for (insta)fame.

"Few issues today are as polarizing as social media. It is both glorified as the ultimate democratizer and demonized as the beginning of the end of human civilization. But regardless of which camp you fall into - this show is for you," creator and writer Mike Heslin assures.

Heslin created, wrote, directed and performs in the new comedy which is the latest project from Well-Versed Entertainment, the production company he co-founded with My Gay Roommate and Boy•Friends creator and co-star Noam Ash (Amazon Prime's Absentia).

In addition to Ash and Heslin, The Influencers also features Luciana Faulhaber (NBC's Shades of Blue), Nic Wilson aka DJ Scotty Dynamo, Samantha Gracie (Netflix's Hometown Holiday), and Joey Belfiore (Hulu's Letterkenny).

All episodes are available NOW on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below!