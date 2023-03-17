Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS Premiere Continues Strong Ratings Momentum For ID

The docuseries was ID's highest-rated Sunday night telecast in over two years. Attracting 2.3 million viewers on Sunday night.

Mar. 17, 2023  

The Idaho College Murders - ID's comprehensive hour-long special offering a critical new perspective into the night of terror in Moscow, Idaho that claimed the lives of four college students led ID to rank as the #1 cable network excluding sports among P25-54 and W25-54 on Sunday, March 12 in the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT time slot.

The docuseries was ID's highest-rated Sunday night telecast in over two years. Attracting 2.3 million viewers on Sunday night, The Idaho College Murders averaged a .68 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .84 live plus three-day rating among W25-54.

"Everyday, we strive to find the best storytelling in true crime and this year, we are witnessing an incredible momentum at ID with our new, highly anticipated series and specials," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. "With The Idaho College Murders we demonstrate the power of our brand to bring viewers crucial insights and overviews into the biggest true crime stories of the day with the immediacy and depth that only we can."

The success comes on the heels of a strong start to 2023 for ID with highly rated back-to-back Monday night premieres. Jumpstarting the momentum in January was ID's three-part docuseries The Price of Glee which attracted more than 3.4 million total viewers. Following, was the combined success of two new true crime series, The Playboy Murders and Death By Fame, which made ID the #1 cable network in the time period excluding sports and news among P25-54. Further cementing Monday nights as a must watch night on ID, Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster premiered as ID's highest rated Monday night telecast in over two years and drove ID to be the #1 cable network among key demos for that evening.



