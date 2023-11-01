THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Tickets On Sale Now

Get ready for the next chapter in the beloved story. Tickets are now available on Fandango for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, premiering in theaters on Friday, November 17.

In Fandango’s 2023 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey of nearly 2000 ticket buyers, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was voted the #4 most-anticipated wide-release movie fans are looking forward to seeing in theaters this holiday season, with 97% of respondents reporting they were excited to return to the world of The Hunger Games.

To celebrate the new era of The Hunger Games, Fandango and Vudu are teaming up to offer two great deals. From November 7 until November 15, if you buy select titles on Vudu, you can get up to $5 towards one ticket to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, redeemable until December 31.

And that's not all! If you buy a ticket on Fandango to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, from now until November 28th, you can get $5 off The Hunger Games 5-Movie Collection on Vudu, redeemable until December 2.

Head over to Fandango to see the debut of the new IMAX poster and an exclusive clip providing a first look at the start of the games. Then, get your tickets for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, on Fandango here!