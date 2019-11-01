THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT Returns to ABC on December 2

'Tis the season for ABC's immensely popular decorating competition series, "The Great Christmas Light Fight," which continues to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with celebrity judges-lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. The series returns for its seventh season with back-to-back episodes starting MONDAY, DEC. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), for three consecutive weeks. ABC also announced the pickup of season eight to air in 2020.

Season seven of the holiday hit will once again showcase the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer! In each one-hour episode, four families with dazzling household displays will compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy. This season, viewers will also be treated to a second round of the special Heavyweights episode, featuring light shows so massive, they extend well beyond household frames. Additionally, peek inside featured family homes for an impressive batch of unique interior Christmas displays, as Judges Oosterhouse and Nayak lead the way in another year of over-the-top holiday cheer.

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" comes from Fremantle ("American Idol," "America's Got Talent"). Brady Connell, Max Swedlow (both "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series. Jennifer Mullin is the executive producer for Fremantle.

