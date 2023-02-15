THE GOOD LAWYER to Premiere on March 13 on ABC

ABC's embedded pilot episode of "The Good Doctor" entitled "The Good Lawyer," from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, will now air Monday, March 13 (previously scheduled for March 6), and stream the next day on Hulu.

In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Guest starring is Kennedy McMann ("Nancy Drew") as Jodi DeGroot, the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun's case; Felicity Huffman ("American Crime") as Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit; and Bethlehem Million as Abbie, Joni's compassionate, practical slightly older sister. A voice of reason, she is Joni's biggest cheerleader, roommate and best friend.

"The Good Doctor" stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

David Shore and Liz Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.