Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GOOD LAWYER to Premiere on March 13 on ABC

THE GOOD LAWYER to Premiere on March 13 on ABC

The episode will stream the next day on Hulu.

Feb. 15, 2023  

ABC's embedded pilot episode of "The Good Doctor" entitled "The Good Lawyer," from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, will now air Monday, March 13 (previously scheduled for March 6), and stream the next day on Hulu.

In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Guest starring is Kennedy McMann ("Nancy Drew") as Jodi DeGroot, the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun's case; Felicity Huffman ("American Crime") as Janet Stewart, a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit; and Bethlehem Million as Abbie, Joni's compassionate, practical slightly older sister. A voice of reason, she is Joni's biggest cheerleader, roommate and best friend.

"The Good Doctor" stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

David Shore and Liz Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Peacock Renews POKER FACE For Season Two Photo
Peacock Renews POKER FACE For Season Two
POKER FACE has been renewed for a second season. POKER FACE is T-Street's two-time Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s first television series and is produced by MRC Television, along with multiple Emmy nominated executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne, under her production banner Animal Pictures.
Netflix Renews THE MOLE for Season 2 Photo
Netflix Renews THE MOLE for Season 2
THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated 'the Mole' and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary Photo
GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th Anniversary
“General Hospital” stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share