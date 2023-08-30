THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love Again

"The Golden Bachelor" premieres THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner.

Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in THE QUEST to rediscover love - and perhaps even themselves - in the process, when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 22 women who will vie for Gerry’s heart are the following:

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbeques, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, and together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Gerry is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand THE TEST of time in his golden years.

Photo: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth



