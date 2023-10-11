THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Premiere Episode Hits 11.1 Million Cumulative Viewers Across Linear and Streaming in First Week

Across linear and streaming platforms in its first week, the premiere episode of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” delivered a combined cumulative audience of 11.10 million Total Viewers for its debut telecast on Sept. 28 and its rebroadcast on Oct. 3.

“The Golden Bachelor” (9.00 million Total Viewers and 2.46 rating in AD18-49 in MP+7 – excludes rebroadcast):

After just seven days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, the Sept. 28 debut telecast alone skyrocketed to 9.00 million Total Viewers, gaining an additional +4.64 million viewers in delayed cross-platform viewing. In addition, “The Golden Bachelor” catapulted to a 2.46 rating among Adults 18-49 – quadruple its initial Live+Same day rating (+297%).

“The Golden Bachelor” delivered the strongest multiplatform telecast for any series in “The Bachelor” franchise (i.e., “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise”) in Total Viewers (9.00 million) in more than 2 ½ years and among Adults 18-49 (2.46 rating) in 2 years – since the 2/15/21 telecast of “The Bachelor” and the 9/6/21 telecast of “Bachelor in Paradise,” respectively.

The series premiere of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” marked the highest-rated debut for an unscripted series on any network since January 2022 among Adults 18-49 (0.81 rating) – since the 1/2/22 debut of Fox’s “Next Level Chef,” which was boosted by an NFL game.

The debut of “The Golden Bachelor” marked ABC’s No. 1 episode for any unscripted series ever on Hulu, based on views after its first seven days of streaming (2.53 million views**). In addition, “The Golden Bachelor” stood as ABC’s No. 1 series premiere ever on the streaming platform and as the most-watched episode for any ABC series (unscripted or scripted) in nearly 2 years – since the 11/11/21 telecast of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin*