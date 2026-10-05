THE GESUALDO SIX to Perform at Miller Theatre Early Music Series

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The Gesualdo Six will perform at Miller Theatre at Columbia University as part of its Early Music series, continuing a season that brings four esteemed early music ensembles to the Church of St. Mary the Virgin at 145 West 46th Street in New York.

The British ensemble, directed by Owain Park, is one of four early music groups returning to the venue next season, alongside Stile Antico, The Tallis Scholars, and The Marian Consort. According to Miller Theatre, this will be the only New York City recital appearance for all four groups next season.

The Gesualdo Six perform on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:30PM, in a program titled Motets and Madrigals of Palestrina and Gesualdo. According to the release, 'The acclaimed Gesualdo Six returns with a captivating program highlighting two of the Renaissance's most famous composers: Palestrina, revered for his clarity and elegance, and the notorious Carlo Gesualdo, with his bold chromaticism and emotional intensity. Experience a captivating tapestry of litanies, madrigals, and Lamentations, showcasing the extraordinary writing and contrasting approaches of these two luminaries.'

Program

Carlo Gesualdo

In te Domine speravi

Peccantem me quotidie

Tenebrae Responsories

O tenebroso giorno

Asciugate i begli occhi

Ancide sol la morte

Moro, lasso, al mio duolo

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina

E tu Signor, tu la tua grazia infondi

Queste saranno ben lagrime

Io son ferito, ahi lasso

Quando dal terzo Cielo

Litaniae de Beata Virgine Maria a6

Missa Papae Marcelli, Gloria

Super flumina Babylonis

Lamentationes Jeremiae Prophetae

Single tickets for the Early Music series start at $30, with series tickets starting at $116 for all four concerts in the series.

The Gesualdo Six concert is part of Miller Theatre's broader 2025-26 season, which also includes the Composer Portraits series, jazz programming, and community events such as Morningside Lights and Pop-Up Concerts. Stile Antico performs a program titled Golden Renaissance on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:30PM, featuring works by Byrd, Gibbons, Tomkins, Taverner, and Tallis alongside a recent composition by Huw Watkins. The Tallis Scholars perform a program titled Mother and Child on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:30PM, which includes the world premiere of a new work by Matthew Martin, commissioned by Miller Theatre — the third Miller commission for The Tallis Scholars, following Michael Nyman and Nico Muhly. The Marian Consort performs City of Echoes — Rome in the 16th Century on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30PM.

Miller Theatre describes itself, per the release, as 'one of New York City's most vital music venues,' noting that Miller Theatre at Columbia University 'is a thriving home for contemporary and early music that serves audiences, composers, and musicians.' Founded in 1988, the organization's stated mission is 'to develop new audiences; foster enthusiasm for the arts by pioneering new programming approaches; educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience; discover diverse repertoire and commission new works; and share the University's intellectual riches with the public.' The theatre is led by Executive Director Melissa Smey.

Miller Theatre's 2025-26 season is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and by the Howard Gilman Foundation. Support for contemporary music at Miller Theatre is provided by the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, with additional support provided by the Amphion Foundation.

Photo Credit: Andrew Wilkinson



Photo Credit: Andrew Wilkinson

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