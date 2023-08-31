THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' Movie

To avoid box office competition, The Exorcist: Believer will not premiere on October 6, rather than October 13.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

After the announcement that Taylor Swift announced that her "Eras Tour" film would premiere on October 13, the upcoming Exorcist film has shifted its release date.

Deadline reports that the Eras tour movie has already grossed over $10 million, MAKING IT direct competition to The Exorcist: Believer.

Viewers at home will be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” in AMC theaters, starting October 13. “GMA” also debuted an exclusive first look at the concert film’s trailer during this morning’s broadcast. Watch the video below!

Tickets will be aptly priced $19.89 for adults, while the cost of a child’s ticket is set to $13.13.

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

The Exorcist stars Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), directed by David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their RESURRECTION of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer.

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

 When The Exorcist, based on the best-selling book by William Peter Blatty, was released, it changed the culture forever, obliterating box office records and earning 10 Academy Award® nominations, becoming the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture. 

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.



