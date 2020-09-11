THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW Returns for Season Five

The show returns October 25th.

The Eric Andre Show has returned from hell for Season 5 premiering Sunday, October 25 at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim! Now that the world is openly falling apart at the seams, there is only one Late Night talk show deranged enough to match the zeitgeist of the times! Strap in, shave your head, your ass, and the thin membrane separating your skull from your brain as Eric jam-packs each episode with tortured celebrities, ethically complex street pranks, and severely injured rappers. Hannibal Buress quits, Filipe Esparza co-hosts, Lakeith Stanfield loiters, and Hannibal's clone Blannibal is born.

Along for the ride, this season's guest stars include Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Luis Guzman, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, Jai Rodriguez and Omarion, among others.

The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Eric Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Dan Curry and Dave Kneebone.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

