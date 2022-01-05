THE DRY Starring Eric Bana Sets DVD & Blu-ray Release

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the critically acclaimed thriller The Dry on DVD and Blu-ray on January 18, 2022. IFC Films released The Dry in theaters, on Digital Rental & VOD on May 21, 2021.

The Dry is directed by Robert Connolly (Balibo, Paper Planes) and co-written by Harry Cripps ("Supernova") and Robert Connolly based on the book by Jane Harper. The film stars Eric Bana (Munich, The Other Boleyn Girl), Genevieve O'Reilly (Star Wars franchise), Keir O'Donnell (American Sniper) and John Polson (The Boys). RLJE Films will release The Dry on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96.

Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his HOME TOWN after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life -- a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought.

When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound -- the death of 17 year old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke's innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against the prejudice towards him and pent up rage of a terrified community.

Bonus Features

Homecoming (3:30)

Page to Screen (4:20)

Jane Harper's Day on Set (2:28)

Two Timelines (3:26)

Falk and Gretchen (1:52)

Filming in the Wimmera Region (3:03)

Check out the trailer here: