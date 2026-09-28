THE DARK GETS IN to Premiere at BeyondFest
Sean Hogan writes and directs this horror film starring Charlotte Pyke, Cameron Lewis, Scott Burchell, and Kezia Cotterell.
Sean Hogan continues his exploration of the uncanny with THE DARK GETS IN, a hybrid documentary fiction film that takes genre tropes and turns them upside down. The film will have its world premiere at BeyondFest on Friday, October 2nd at 7:00PM at Los Feliz 3.
THE DARK GETS IN is distributed by Blue Finch Films and is written and directed by Sean Hogan. The film is produced by Evrim Ersoy, with Paul Goodwin, Nick Harwood, Jim Hinson, Mike Chapman, and Fatima Hayward serving as executive producers. Cinematography is by Paul Goodwin and Jim Hinson. The cast includes Charlotte Pyke, Cameron Lewis, Scott Burchell, and Kezia Cotterell.
Logline: When a documentary team set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a young girl, events soon take an unexpected turn, leading the filmmakers down an increasingly dark and horrifying path.
Synopsis: A mock-true crime documentary detailing the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. After teenager Aisling vanishes from her home one night, the investigation rapidly hits a dead end. Security cameras show no one entering or leaving the house. Any leads the police uncover go nowhere. There seems to be no logical explanation for her disappearance. Only when a witness identifies the prime suspect in the case as her long-dead brother does it become clear that the truth may be completely illogical – perhaps even supernatural. The girl's grieving family are soon plunged into a waking nightmare. Before, they were afraid Aisling might be dead ... but what if there are even worse things to fear?
Event Details
THE DARK GETS IN screens at BeyondFest on October 2nd, 2026.
7:00 PM MUBI THEATRE at Los Feliz 3
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