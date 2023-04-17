THE CUBE Returns For Season Two on TBS in May

TBS' high-octane competition series, "The Cube," hosted by three-time NBA Champion, one of the NBA's 75 all-time greatest players, and founder of 59th and Prairie Entertainment, Dwyane Wade, will return for its second season on Sunday, May 14, at 9:00PM ET/PT.

Season two will feature more games, celebrities, and winners. Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade and TV personality La La Anthony partner to kick off the first episode to beat 'The Cube' and win money for charity.

Other celebrity guests, competing for charities, will be woven throughout episodes and will include NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, GRAMMY® Award nominated, CMA & ACM Award winning COUNTRY MUSIC star Jimmie Allen, and NBA Champion Iman Shumpert.

"The Cube" follows contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks - all while confined in 'The Cube,' an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.

In addition to the Simplify assist and fan-favorite One Shot assist that allows teams the opportunity to call on superstar athlete Wade to take their place inside the Cube, the upcoming season will also feature a third assist for contestants to unlock when they reach the $50,000 game. The third assist called Trial Run is a free practice attempt at a game - no prize for winning, no penalty for losing - but the big decision comes afterwards when they must decide whether to walk away or take that game on for real.

"The Cube" is created by Objective Media Group, an All3Media company, and is produced by Objective Media Group for TBS. The series is executive produced by entrepreneur and philanthropist Dwyane Wade and his production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, as well as Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group with showrunner Glenn Coomber.

Watch the new trailer here: