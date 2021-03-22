THE CROWN, BORAT, PROMISING YOUNG WOMEN, and More Take Home Writers Guild Awards; Full List!

Last night, the Writers Guild Awards were held, airing for just 90 minutes in two ceremonies held in New York and Los Angeles.

The top film awards were given to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman in the Original Screenplay category and to Sacha Baron Cohen and his team for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in the Adapted Screenplay category.

The documentary screenplay award went to Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel for The Dissident.

Top TV awards went to Netflix's The Crown for Drama Series and Ted Lasso, which took home both the New Series and Comedy Series awards.

Check out the full list of winners below!

SCREENPLAY

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Focus Features

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern

Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen

Amazon Studios

Documentary Screenplay

The Dissident

Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel

Briarcliff Entertainment

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS

Drama Series

The Crown

Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

New Series

Ted Lasso

Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

Original Long Form

Mrs. America

Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks

Adapted Long Form

The Queen's Gambit

Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix

Original & Adapted Short Form New Media

#FREERAYSHAWN

Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi

Animation

"Xerox of a Xerox" (BoJack Horseman)

Written by Nick Adams; Netflix

Episodic Drama

"Fire Pink" (Ozark)

Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix

Episodic Comedy

"The Great" (The Great)

Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Desus & Mero

Writers: Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime

Comedy/Variety Specials

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV

Quiz And Audience Participation

Weakest Link

Head Writer: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC

Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

Children's Episodic, Long Form And Specials

"The Sleepover"

Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix

Documentary Script - Current Events

"Agents of Chaos, Part II"

Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films

Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events

"Opioids, Inc." (Frontline)

Written by Tom Jennings; PBS

News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

"Anger in America" (World News Tonight with David Muir)

Written by Dave Bloch, David Muir, Karen Mooney, David Schoetz; ABC News

News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

"Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming"

Written by Dave Bloch; ABC News

Digital News

"The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd"

Written by Aymann Ismail; Slate.com

RADIO/AUDIO

Radio Audio News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

"Changemakers: Leaders Who Made a Difference"

Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

Radio Audio News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

"Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker and Bill Bennett" (Slow Burn)

Written by Joel Anderson, Christopher Johnson; Slate Podcasts

PROMOTIONAL WRITING

On Air Promotion

"Get Out The Vote - Check Out Those Moves"

Written by Meghana Reddy and Angad Bhalla; Facebook, Instagram, YouTube