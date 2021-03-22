THE CROWN, BORAT, PROMISING YOUNG WOMEN, and More Take Home Writers Guild Awards; Full List!
Other top awards went to The Dissident and Ted Lasso.
Last night, the Writers Guild Awards were held, airing for just 90 minutes in two ceremonies held in New York and Los Angeles.
The top film awards were given to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman in the Original Screenplay category and to Sacha Baron Cohen and his team for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in the Adapted Screenplay category.
The documentary screenplay award went to Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel for The Dissident.
Top TV awards went to Netflix's The Crown for Drama Series and Ted Lasso, which took home both the New Series and Comedy Series awards.
Check out the full list of winners below!
SCREENPLAY
Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Focus Features
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern
Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen
Amazon Studios
Documentary Screenplay
The Dissident
Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel
Briarcliff Entertainment
TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS
Drama Series
The Crown
Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix
Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+
New Series
Ted Lasso
Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+
Original Long Form
Mrs. America
Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks
Adapted Long Form
The Queen's Gambit
Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix
Original & Adapted Short Form New Media
#FREERAYSHAWN
Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi
Animation
"Xerox of a Xerox" (BoJack Horseman)
Written by Nick Adams; Netflix
Episodic Drama
"Fire Pink" (Ozark)
Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix
Episodic Comedy
"The Great" (The Great)
Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Desus & Mero
Writers: Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime
Comedy/Variety Specials
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV
Quiz And Audience Participation
Weakest Link
Head Writer: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC
Daytime Drama
Days of Our Lives
Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC
Children's Episodic, Long Form And Specials
"The Sleepover"
Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix
Documentary Script - Current Events
"Agents of Chaos, Part II"
Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films
Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events
"Opioids, Inc." (Frontline)
Written by Tom Jennings; PBS
News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
"Anger in America" (World News Tonight with David Muir)
Written by Dave Bloch, David Muir, Karen Mooney, David Schoetz; ABC News
News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
"Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming"
Written by Dave Bloch; ABC News
Digital News
"The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd"
Written by Aymann Ismail; Slate.com
RADIO/AUDIO
Radio Audio News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
"Changemakers: Leaders Who Made a Difference"
Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio
Radio Audio News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
"Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker and Bill Bennett" (Slow Burn)
Written by Joel Anderson, Christopher Johnson; Slate Podcasts
PROMOTIONAL WRITING
On Air Promotion
"Get Out The Vote - Check Out Those Moves"
Written by Meghana Reddy and Angad Bhalla; Facebook, Instagram, YouTube