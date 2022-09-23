THE CIRCUS Returns With an Eight-Week Sprint to Election Day

The Emmy® nominated docuseries THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH kicks off the second half of its seventh season covering the unprecedented impact of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the midterm elections.

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Jennifer Palmieri crisscross the country examining how the elimination of the constitutional right to abortion, the law of the land for 50 years, is energizing voters and upending elections - from the stunning vote in Kansas this summer, to the battlegrounds of Michigan and North Carolina.

THE CIRCUS is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Jennifer Palmieri, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Tom Johnson and Divya Chungi serve as executive producers.

Watch a sneak peek of the new season here: