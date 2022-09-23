Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE CIRCUS Returns With an Eight-Week Sprint to Election Day

"Roe's Revenge" airs Sunday, September 25 at 8 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME®.

Sep. 23, 2022  

The Emmy® nominated docuseries THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH kicks off the second half of its seventh season covering the unprecedented impact of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the midterm elections.

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Jennifer Palmieri crisscross the country examining how the elimination of the constitutional right to abortion, the law of the land for 50 years, is energizing voters and upending elections - from the stunning vote in Kansas this summer, to the battlegrounds of Michigan and North Carolina.

THE CIRCUS is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Jennifer Palmieri, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Tom Johnson and Divya Chungi serve as executive producers.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports.

SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands.

Watch a sneak peek of the new season here:

