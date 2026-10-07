THE CADBURYS to Launch on BritBox in 2027

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BritBox has revealed first look photos for THE CADBURYS, a six-episode drama following the Cadbury family, the underdogs of the cocoa world, on their journey towards creating the world-famous Cadbury's chocolate bar. Toby Regbo, Harry Gilby, and Jessica Barden star as Cadbury siblings Richard, George and Maria. Filming recently concluded in Birmingham, and the series will launch on BritBox in 2027.

The first look images offer a glimpse at the Cadbury family in 1860s Birmingham, from George's obsession to create the first solid eating cocoa, to the romance between Richard Cadbury and Elizabeth Adlington (Poppy Gilbert) and the irresistible attraction between Maria Cadbury and Francis Fry (Ben Hardy). The images released also provide a first look at John Cadbury (Pearce Quigley), Elizabeth's mother, Dorothy (Joanna Scanlan), and fellow inventor, Joseph Rowntree (Mathew Baynton).

THE CADBURYS (previously announced under the Working Title of Chocolate Wars) is set in 1860s Birmingham. When chocolate as we know it doesn't yet exist, two very different brothers, Richard (Regbo) and George Cadbury (Gilby), find themselves in charge of their family's failing cocoa business. Together, they have the radical genius and burning ambition to turn Cadbury into one of the world's most beloved confectioners – if they can only learn to trust and rely on each other. Their sister Maria (Barden) is navigating her own role within the family and the business, but things become even more complicated when she falls in love with Cadbury's biggest rival, Francis Fry (Hardy) and is forced to question where her true loyalties really lie. Infused with historical delights and magical invention, THE CADBURYS is about how we build, break and rebuild the bonds of family - and how the sweetest things in life are rarely simple.

Previously announced additional cast include Felicity Montagu (Beyond Paradise, I'm Alan Partridge) as Mary Brown, Adam Hashmi (Joseph of Egypt, Bridgerton) as William Singh, Oli Green (The Gray House, Lift) as Howard Lloyd and Alexander Butler (Fackham Hall, Piglet) as Frank Sheldon. The series also introduces Leah Swain-Heath as Mabel Froggatt, Maisie Britton as Aoife Fitzpatrick and Emma Montrochet as Winnie Smith.

THE CADBURYS is a BritBox in North America commission with UKTV. The series is produced by Fable Pictures, in association with Alfresco Pictures, and written by Chloë Mi Lin Ewart (Curfew, All Creatures Great and Small, Beyond Paradise). THE CADBURYS is executive produced by Faye Ward, Freddie Highmore, Hannah Price and Claire Londy with Jon Farrar and Jess O'Riordan for BritBox and Helen Perry for UKTV. The series will be directed by Tom McKay (After the Flood, Ten Pound Poms, There She Goes) and Jill Robertson (The Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Ludwig, Dalgleish), with Hannah Farrell, co-creative director from Fable Pictures, as series producer and Jo Farrugia as casting director. Chloë Mi Lin Ewart leads the writing team, alongside Eve Hedderwick Turner and Karim Khan.

Sony Pictures Television will handle worldwide sales as international distributor, with Creative UK providing regional support through the ERDF funded West Midlands Production Fund.

About BritBox

BritBox is a streaming destination for British television, offering a curated collection of dramas, mysteries, comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Photo Credit: (s): Nicola Young, Kevin Baker, Courtesy of BritBox



Photo Credit: (s): Nicola Young, Kevin Baker, Courtesy of BritBox

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