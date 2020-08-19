THE BEST OF CHER DVD Collection to be Released in September

THE BEST OF CHER will be released on September 15, 2020.

From Hollywood to Vegas and all around the world, no one has continued to delight us, surprise us, and entertain us like Cher. And she's not done yet! For the first time ever, all the spectacular highlights of Cher's remarkable career are together in one electrifying collection: THE BEST OF CHER, available on September 15 from the classic TV DVD experts at Time Life.

Cher initially rose to stardom as part of a singing act with then husband Sonny Bono in the 1960s, hitting No. 1 with the single "I Got You Babe" before they starred together on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. Following a parting of ways, the incredibly talented artist spread her wings, established a chart-topping solo career of her own, starred in her own variety show, and sold out music venues across the globe. The inimitable multi-hyphenate continues to shine brightly and THE BEST OF CHER brings together the stunning scope of Cher's sensational life in the spotlight like never before across two loaded volumes and 9 DVDs, as well as a collectible look book featuring Bob Mackie's original wardrobe sketches.

In a new interview included in the set, Cher said, "I love looking back at these shows. They're so much fun to watch and they were so much fun to make. While I'm not done yet! - It's great that Time Life has put this set together."

THE BEST OF CHER VOLUME 1: 5 DVDS

When America's favorite musical couple parted ways in 1974, effectively ending The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, CBS quickly decided to give Cher her own variety show. Simply titled Cher, the new series starring the soon-to-be superstar aired its first episode in February 1975. In the opening, Cher told the audience: "My future is in your hands. I am really happy to be back. No, I am thrilled to be back." Now 10 episodes of Cher's very own show are available for the first time in over 40 years! Home audiences will thrill to have front row seats to see Cher flying solo with a nonstop cavalcade of the hottest stars including Charo, Ray Charles, Elton John, The Muppets, Linda Ronstadt, Raquel Welch, and more! Also included:

Exlusive new interviews with Cher, Designer Bob Mackie, comedy icon Lily Tomlin and Cher executive producer George Schlatter

TV appearances on The Dick Cavett Show and Dinah (1975)

Cher CBS Promo

Newly produced featurette, Cher: Then & Now

THE BEST OF CHER VOLUME 2: 4 DVDS

Cher is ONE OF A KIND and her legendary TV specials hit our screens as family-friendly, psychedelic, counterculture kaleidoscopes. Whether playing all the parts in West Side Story, a roller-skating goddess, the snake in the Garden of Eden, a synchronized secretary, or simply Laverne -- no one puts on a show like Cher. Her Vegas shows (and outfits!) were even more spectacular, and they're all on incredible display in VOLUME 2, which features:

Both of Cher's legendary TV Specials from the '70s: Cher...Special (1978), Cher...and Other Fantasies (1979)

Two unforgettable concerts in Vegas, live from the Mirage (1991) and MGM Grand (1999), as well as exclusive extras including backstage home movies, rehearsal songs and more

The full-length documentary DEAR MOM, LOVE CHER offering a rare peek into Cher's fascinating family history

Plus bonus features including a 2018 appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden

As a young girl, Cher's mom promised her that she was special and that one day she would believe it. Audiences around the world have been believing since she burst onto the scene in the '60s, and we haven't stopped -- and THE BEST OF CHER captures Cher's incredible, undeniable talents to enjoy again and again.

