THE AGENCY Season 2: Michael Fassbender's Martian Takes On Everyone to Save Samia

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Paramount+ has posted a new clip from Season 2 of THE AGENCY, centered on Michael Fassbender's character Martian as he squares off against a growing list of adversaries. The footage frames the season around Martian's singular focus: protecting Samia, played by Jodie Turner-Smith, regardless of who or what stands in his way.

The clip's title, pitting Martian against everyone, underscores how isolated the character becomes this season as his mission to save Samia puts him at odds with people on multiple sides. Fassbender continues in the lead role of the espionage drama, with Turner-Smith's Samia remaining the emotional center of his character's motivations.

According to the show's own setup, Martian will do anything and confront anyone necessary to keep Samia safe, a premise that pushes the character into direct conflict with forces both inside and outside his usual orbit. The scene plays up the tension of a spy whose loyalties are being tested from every direction.

THE AGENCY Season 2 is available to stream on Paramount+, where the platform continues to expand its slate of original drama series alongside titles like LIONESS and STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

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