THE AGENCY Recaps Michael Fassbender's Sneakiest Season 1 Espionage Moves

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Paramount+ has posted a compilation revisiting the sneakiest moments from Season 1 of THE AGENCY, focusing on Michael Fassbender's performance as Martian, a covert CIA agent pulled back into the field after being ordered to abandon his undercover life. The clip strings together key moments of deception and maneuvering that defined the character's descent into a dangerous game of international intrigue.

According to the source material, Martian's arc centers on the fallout of being forced out of a long-running undercover assignment, only to find himself thrown into escalating espionage stakes rather than a clean exit. The compilation frames those choices, evasions, and hidden agendas as the connective thread running through the season.

The recap arrives as Paramount+ continues to promote THE AGENCY through clip-driven content aimed at viewers catching up on or revisiting Season 1's central mystery. The video does not preview new footage but instead recontextualizes existing scenes to highlight the tradecraft and manipulation at the center of Martian's double life.

THE AGENCY is available to stream on Paramount+, with the new compilation serving as a refresher on the season's tangled web of secrets ahead of any further developments in the series.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...