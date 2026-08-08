TED LASSO Season 4 Trailer Sends Ted Back to Coach a Women's Team

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Apple TV shared a new trailer for TED LASSO titled Welcome Back, Ted, offering the first extended look at Season 4 of the comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis. The footage confirms that Ted Lasso is heading back to Richmond, but this time he takes on a different kind of challenge: coaching a second division women's football team rather than the men's side he previously led.

The trailer brings back several fan favorites from the show's earlier seasons, including Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. Sudeikis stars in the series and also serves as an executive producer, having developed the show alongside Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt. New additions to the cast this season include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

According to Apple TV, the new season follows Ted and his team as they learn to take chances they never thought they would, described in the show's marketing as learning to leap before they look. The season also adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV, joining a production team that includes Goldstein as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen.

Sudeikis has recently discussed the new season's shift to women's football in a appearance on TODAY, where he explained why the character continues to resonate with audiences as the series returns for its fourth season.

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