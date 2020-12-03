TBS and Team Coco to Reveal New Line of Limited Edition Conan Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures

TBS and Conan O'Brien's Emmy® winning digital media company, Team Coco, continue their partnership with Funko by unveiling a new line of limited edition Conan Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures.

Bringing holiday cheer on December 7-18, TBS and Team Coco will host a sweepstakes on air and on social media, giving fans a chance to win the figures. Each night on "CONAN," a special code will be revealed which fans can use to enter the sweepstakes. Team Coco's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter will also provide additional opportunities for fans to win by randomly alerting followers to a special spin-to-win digital activation.

This year's line-up of figures will be revealed exclusively on "CONAN" on Monday, December 7 at 11:00pm ET/PT.

