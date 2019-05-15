TBS Greenlights Nasim Pedrad's CHAD to Series

TBS has given a full series order to Chad, a single-camera comedy that follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy ( Nasim Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad's friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother's new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.



"I'm so grateful to TBS for believing in Chad and giving an adult woman the opportunity to live her dream of playing a jarringly awkward teenage boy, while also running the show behind the camera," says Pedrad.

Pedrad, who first made her mark on Saturday Night Live, is also creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner on Chad. The Iranian-American actress is joined by co-stars Ella Mika, as Chad's younger sister; Saba Homayoon, as Chad's mother; Paul Chahidi, playing a distant relative; Jake Ryan, playing Chad's best friend and Alexa Loo, playing a classmate. Hayes Davenport is executive producer and co-showrunner, Oly Obst (3 Arts) also serves as executive producer along with Rob Rosell.



TBS has ordered 10 episodes of THE FAMILY sitcom; production on the pilot completed in March.



"Thom Hinkle and I pursued this show for three years and it was well worth the wait. Chadis creative, diverse and inclusive storytelling that epitomizes the TBS brand," said Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS and TNT. "Nasim Pedrad is a comedic mastermind and profound storyteller."



TBS, which leads the TV industry with more top comedies than any other network, continues to attract fresh, award-winning talent. The #1 comedy network recently launched the critically acclaimed Miracle Workers and the second season of the hit comedy series The Last O.G.





