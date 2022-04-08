TBS' FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES Hosted by Tiffany Haddish Returns Tonight

"Friday Night Vibes™," is back with more movies, more comedy, more guests and more Tiffany and Deon!

This Friday night movie block is TBS' home for feel-good comedies and action-packed blockbusters while also spotlighting culturally significant storytelling from diverse voices. All-new episodes start tonight, Friday, April 8 at 8pm ET/PT on TBS.

Actress and dancer DomiNque Perry ("Get Hard," "Insecure," "Rap Sh*t") and Kevin Hart's stunt double from "Get Hard," Justin C. Evans, join host Tiffany Haddish and co-host Deon Cole tonight to kick off the broadcast of "Get Hard" and "Ride Along 2."

Tiffany and Deon chat with DomiNque Perry about how she got the role of "Shonda" in "Get Hard," funny moments on set while filming the movie and what's next in her career. Tiffany, Deon and DomiNque play a fun game of "What's Poppin?". They also speak with Justin C. Evans about how he became a stuntman, if he has gotten worn out from the physicality of his job and he shows Tiffany and viewers at home how to do a combat stunt. Together, they play a game of "BTS or BS."

The weekly lineup includes thoughtfully selected movies that are filled with storylines and characters viewers love and vibe with and special guests will be announced accordingly.