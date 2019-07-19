TBS Announces THE MISERY INDEX with Jameela Jamil

TBS' new comedy game show The Misery Index will premiere on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10pm ET / PT. Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, The Misery Index is the only game show where contestants can make a fortune out of other people's mis-fortune. Jameela Jamil stars as the show's host with The Tenderloins comedy troupe and stars of truTV's IMPRACTICAL JOKERS - Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano - starring as recurring panelists. The Misery Index trailer debuted this evening to a room full of fans at the first-ever IMPRACTICAL JOKERS San Diego Comic-Con(R) International panel.

The game will feature two teams, each consisting of one contestant and two Tenderloins. Teams will compete in a game of stakes ranking hysterically miserable real-life experiences - from getting stuck overnight in an elevator to walking in on your grandparents having sex - on a scale of 1-100 based on our Misery Index, a ranking system created by a team of therapists.

The Misery Index was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman, along with Ben & Dan Newmark of Grandma's House Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment and Vin Rubino.

TBS, a WarnerMedia Entertainment brand, is a top rated destination for entertainment among young adults and home to the most popular slate of original series on cable - Miracle Workers, CONAN, The Detour, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Guest Book, The Last O.G., AMERICAN DAD! and forthcoming new, comedy series Chad. Beginning in 2020, the network expands its programming with dramas including the eagerly anticipated, sci-fi thriller, Snowpiercer. TBS' upcoming slate of premium, unscripted series include The Misery Index and live, multiplatform event Chasing the Cure. TBS' line up also includes comedy hits like Family Guy, The Big Bang Theory, classic sitcom favorites Seinfeld and Friends, blockbuster movies and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship and ELEAGUE, WarnerMedia's eSports gaming competition. Website: www.tbs.com









Related Articles View More TV Stories