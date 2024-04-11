TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR (TAYLOR'S VERSION) Reached No. 8 on Streaming Chart

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) reached number 8 on Nielsen's streaming list during its debut week.

During its first few days on Disney+, the film accumulated a total of 677 million minutes, placed it at number 8 during the week of March 11 to 17. Statistics showed that about 70% of viewers were female, but the age of the audience was distributed across age ranges.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 12 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 29 Billboard Music Awards; 23 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. The concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time.

See the trailer below: