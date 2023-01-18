TAMRON HALL Delivers Its Most-Watched Single-Day Telecast Since May 2021

During the week of Jan. 2, 2023, the Tuesday broadcast of "Tamron Hall" (on 1/3/23) marked the show's most-watched telecast (1.242 million Total Viewers) on any day since May 2021 ― since Tuesday, 5/4/21. On Tuesday, Tamron kicked off the new year with a show dedicated to your best year yet, focusing on self-care.

For the 12th consecutive week, "Tamron Hall" grew year over year in Total Viewers (+4% - 1.051 million vs. 1.009 million on w/o 1/3/22).

"Tamron Hall" held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

On average, for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" ranks among the Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating - No. 5 tie).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.