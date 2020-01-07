TAINTED LOVE, MURDER, & PAMELA SMART Airs on ABC News' 20/20, Friday, Jan. 10

Pamela and Gregg Smart appeared to be a loving couple with an idyllic life in the small, peaceful town of Derry, New Hampshire. But one year after getting married, Pamela found Gregg dead in the home they shared. "20/20" reports on the love story that took a sharp, dark turn into a tale of betrayal, sex, power and murder. The two-hour program details the series of events that quickly connected the dots for authorities, allowing them to make several arrests; charges against Pamela, including being an accomplice to first-degree murder, and against others; her trial, the first murder trial in U.S. history to be broadcast on television gavel-to-gavel; and her sentence of life in prison without parole. Even as she approaches three decades in prison, Pamela continues to maintain her innocence.

"Nightline" anchor Juju Chang interviews Pamela about that fateful night; the months leading up to it; and how she could have a new chance at freedom, supported by testimonials from prison workers, fellow inmates, academics, writers and celebrities. The two-hour program features archival footage of ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer's exclusive interviews with Pamela after her conviction and with one of the confessed killers. "20/20" also has rare access to Pamela's life behind bars and new interviews with Linda Wojas, Pamela's mother; Mark Sisti, Pamela's attorney; and Paul Maggiotto, former New Hampshire assistant attorney general who prosecuted Pamela's case. "Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart" airs on "20/20," Friday, Jan. 10 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories