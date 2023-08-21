Sylvester Stallone to Sit Down at TIFF's 'In Conversation With…' Event

TIFF is excited to announce Sylvester Stallone as the newest addition to the In Conversation With… (ICW) series for TIFF 2023. Stallone joins an illustrious roster of cinematic superstars including Pedro Almodóvar, Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-jun, and Andy Lau. TIFF’s 2023 In Conversation With… is presented by Visa.

“The 2023 In Conversation With... series embodies our conviction that film possesses the remarkable ability to ignite perspectives and drive profound change,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer. “We are truly thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Sylvester Stallone and this lineup of icons. This series promises to captivate film aficionados of all genres.”



The subject of the highly anticipated Netflix original documentary Sly, Sylvester Stallone is a towering figure in cinema history. As a writer, director, actor, and producer, Stallone’s journey has mirrored the inspirational trajectory of his cinematic creations. His screenplay for Rocky (1976) and his raw portrayal of the titular underdog propelled him to superstardom and Academy Award nominations for acting and writing.

The film went on to inspire one of the most successful and enduring movie franchises of all time, with five sequels and the Creed (2015) spinoffs. Stallone introduced the world to Vietnam veteran John Rambo in First Blood (1982). The sequel Rambo: FIRST BLOOD Part II (1985) solidified the character as an iconic action hero and spawned multiple follow-ups and video games.

As a director, Stallone captured the spirit of the original Rocky films and brought further depth to his title character in Rocky Balboa (2006). He delivered the knock-out blockbuster The Expendables (2010), directing the most impressive cast of action stars ever assembled.

Alongside these classics are standout roles in Demolition Man (1993), Cliffhanger (1993), Cop Land (1997), and as Dwight Manfredi in the hit television show Tulsa King (2022) that together showcase his range and charisma. Stallone joins us to consider his prolific career, his immense contributions to the action genre, and his enduring legacy behind and in front of the camera.

Starting today, August 21, Visa Infinite cardholders will be given early access to secure tickets to TIFF 2023. For more information visit tiff.net.