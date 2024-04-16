Sydney Sweeney's IMMACULATE Now Available on Digital; Blu-ray to Follow on June 11

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It has been announced that Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria), is now available for digital purchase and rental.

The film will also be available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting June 11. The home release comes on the heels of Immaculate’s massive success at the US box office, quickly becoming an audience favorite, grossing over $15.2mm and counting, and remaining in the US box office top 10 for three weeks. The Blu-Ray and DVD will feature bonus commentary by director Michael Mohan.

Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Immaculate has been called, “darkly beautiful, bloody and bold,” and “one of the best religious horror films in years,” with audiences and critics specifically calling out its “genuinely shocking ending.”