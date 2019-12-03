Susanna Fogel Will Direct WINNER

Deadline reports that Susanna Fogel will direct a biopic about Reality Leigh Winner.

Winner was the first to expose Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. She was arrested in 2017 for removing confidential documents from the government and feeding them to the press In 2018; Winner was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Kerry Howley adapted the screenplay.

Fogel co-wrote "Booksmart" and wrote "The Spy Who Dumped Me."

