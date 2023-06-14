Superights Gains Worldwide Rights To Global Hit TARA DUNCAN Series

Superights has been chosen as global distributor for kids series Tara Duncan (52x13’) for children aged 6-9 years old.

The show is based on the eponymous 15-volume French global saga written by Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian, published in 27 countries, translated in 19 languages and sold tens of millions copies worldwide. The series has been produced by Audouin-Mamikonian’s own production entity Princess Sam Pictures. Superights will represent worldwide rights distribution, except in Mainland China.

Tara Duncan’s 52 thirteen-minute episodes follows Tara, an ordinary girl from Earth. By going to Otherworld, a magical planet, she will learn how to control her awakening powers to help her family protect the luxuriant Meme empire, as she is the heir to the throne. She goes to school supervised by a dragon and meets her friends, theMagicGang.

Together, they play celestial polo games, resolve mysteries, rescue people, maintain harmony in the empire and above all, face villains like the evil Magister who is pursuing Tara to steal her magic and conquer OtherWorld. In addition to her missions, Tara leads a personal quest: to find a cure to save her grandfather, who turned himself into a dog by mistake. Welcome to OtherWorld!

The series is an innovative mix between 3D CGI and motion capture technique. It promotes girl empowerment, diversity, bravery, teamwork and conveys important values such as inclusion, empathy and self-confidence.

Season 1 has been already sold to many countries including France (Disney, Gulli), Belgium (Disney, RTBF), Finland (Nelonen), Italy (DEA Kids, Sky, Rai), Ireland (RTE), Latvia (LTV), Lithuania (LRT), Netherlands (Disney), Norway (NRK), Portugal (SIC K), Switzerland (RTS), United Kingdom (ITVX), Hong-Kong (VIU), Indonesia (RTV), Japan (Disney), New Zealand (TVNZ), Singapore (Mediacorp), Middle East (MBC), Israel (NOGA), Africa (Disney, Gulli), Canada (TéléQuébec) and has already begun to be broadcast in some territories.

A season 2 with 52 new episodes is currently in production, with a plan to further produce 2x26’ special episodes. The property will be supported by a strong licensing and merchandising strategy, handled by Princess Sam Consumer Product in order to create a 360, fully integrated magical brand identity. A digital ecosystem is being developed to fuel Tara’s universe and to delight the Tara’s addicts community - “Taraddicts”!

Nathalie Pinguet, Deputy General Manager at Superights, says: “Superights ventures into a new genre with Tara Duncan, a strong and powerful character who adds a new dimension to our line-up. We couldn’t be happier and more honored to welcome Tara, an icon of empowerment among all of our heroes. This adventure-fantasy series is already a hit in many countries, and I am sure we will find Tara new homes very shortly.”

Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian, the author and founder of The Princess Sam Entertainment Group company says: “We are very happy to have an experienced partner such as Superrights to help our young company, Princess Sam Entertainment Group and its two subsidiaries, Princess Sam Pictures and Princess Sam Consumer Products, to continue to bring Tara Duncan to the world. Tara Duncan is quite unique and we needed the skills and expertise of an executive like Nathalie to understand our needs. Now, as our super villain Magister says, ‘Let’s conquer the world together!’”

About Superights:

Superights, a division of the SUPERPROD GROUP, is a major international distribution company dedicated to distributing children’s and family content across the globe. From Paris, Milan, New York and Los Angeles, they offer programs from all genres and for all demographics. Awarded Best European Investor/Distributor of the year 2015 and Unifrance’s TV Export Award Nominee in 2022, their activity includes all rights, non-linear and linear, from TV to VOD and theatrical.

Superights consistently adds fresh properties to its available content and seeks out new markets for its programming. Recent additions to the Superights catalog include Momulu and Friends, produced by Ferly, Yellow Animation and Digital Graphics (78x7’), Go! Go! Cory Carson (83 episodes) produced by Vtech and Kuku Studio, Anna and Friends (78x7’) produced by SUPERPROD, Digital Graphics and Atmosphere Media for France Télévisions, The Adventures of Little Penguin (52x 5’), produced by Tencent Video, Sullivan Sails (26x7’), produced by Ireland’s Distillery Films and I Love this Job (26x7’) produced by Animoon.

About Princess Sam Pictures:

Princess Sam Pictures is a young studio that is part of the Group since 2019. PSP brings forth the will to place creativity and imagination at the core of the production process. To do so, the studio unites the best talented artists with original techniques to telling amazing stories adapted from books written by Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian.

By managing all the steps of the production, the studio can meet its own high standards to produce exceptional animated and live content. It is a very long time since a studio has been created by a creator and a writer. PSP is fortunate to be able to use President Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian’s boundless imagination to create episodes that are as fantastic as they are exciting.