Super-Sized IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Episode to Air Across TBS, TNT & truTV

The TNets TODAY announced that it will simulcast an all-new supersized episode of "Impractical Jokers" in a first-time roadblock across TBS, TNT and truTV on Saturday, April 2nd, directly following the NCAA Men's Final Four.

The stars of Cable's #1 Unscripted Comedy, Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray and Sal Vulcano bring more jokes, more laughs and more good times to viewers in a brand-new special episode featuring celebrity guest comedian, Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip).

Currently in production, "Impractical Jokers" will return this summer with new episodes featuring different, hilarious celebrity guests joining Quinn, Murray and Vulcano for weekly shenanigans.

