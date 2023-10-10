Sundance Winner 'Against The Tide' Is The Only Documentary Competing Among 14 Features In The South Asia Competition At Jio MAMI 2023

sundance winner 'Against The Tide' is the only documentary selected in South Asia Competition at Jio MAMI 2023

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 2 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok; Watch Now In Honor of October 3 Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok In Honor of October 3

Sundance Winner 'Against The Tide' Is The Only Documentary Competing Among 14 Features In The South Asia Competition At Jio MAMI 2023

After winning a special Jury prize in Vérité Filmmaking at Sundance Film Festival 2023, National Award-winning filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur's internationally acclaimed documentary feature AGAINST THE TIDE is making its South Asian premiere at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. 

Against The Tide is the only documentary selected among 14 features in the South Asia Competition section 

The film which premiered in World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance has won eight awards including UN Perception Change Award at Visions du Réel 2023, Grand Jury Prize in the Documentary Competition at Seattle IFF 2023, Sustainable Future Award at Sydney IFF 2023 and Best Feature Award at Ice Docs 2023. It recently won Best Documentary at International South Asian Film Festival Canada and is also nominated for Asian Pacific Screen Award (APSA) for Best Documentary Feature.

The 97 minute film in Koli, Marathi, Hindi language is about Two friends, both indigenous Koli Fishermen in Mumbai, who are driven to desperation by a dying sea. Their friendship begins to fracture as they take very different paths to provide for their struggling families.

Excited about the India Premiere of Against The Tide, the National-Award winning filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur says, “I am absolutely thrilled to begin our film's journey in India with Mumbai: the inspiration, setting and very reason for why it came into existence. There is a sense of homecoming, and I am really excited to show the film to my city and its people. We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Ganesh, Rakesh and their families gathered together” 

The producer Koval Bhatia adds, “We always wanted to launch our film domestically starting with Mumbai, and it's finally happening. We cannot wait to find out how audiences here respond to the film, and we hope to change minds and hearts, both about the issues in our film and also towards documentaries!”

The DOP of the film is Ashok Meena, Atanas Georgiev (Honeyland) and Blagoja Nedelkovki are the editors and Moinak Bose is the sound designer. Igor Vasilev has done the music. 

The film produced by Snooker Club Films and A Little Anarky Films in co-production with Les Films de l'Œil Sauvage with the support of International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Pictures, the Sundance Institute, SFFILM, AlterCine Foundation, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur in collaboration with the CNC, Procirep Angoa.

Mumbai fishermen Rakesh and Ganesh are inheritors of the great Koli knowledge system—a way to harvest the sea by following the moon and the tides. Rakesh has kept faith in the traditional fishing methods while Ganesh has moved away from them, embracing technology. AGAINST THE TIDE is a tale of deep friendship and rising resentment between the two men, against the backdrop of an adoring sea, which is increasingly turning hostile because of climate change.

About Sarvnik Kaur

Sarvnik Kaur is a documentary filmmaker whose work takes a skeptical stance towards the ‘grand narratives' of modernism and ‘Scientific Certainties'. Made of moments that hide anxiety and conflict just beneath the surface of the normal and the mundane, her films speak of the predicament of BEING HUMAN in our times.

Her latest feature documentary ‘Against the Tide' premiered at Sundance 2023 where she bagged the Special Jury Award for Verite Filmmaking. The film since then has received several awards including the Grand Jury at the Seattle International, the Best Documentary Award at IceDocs, the UN Perception Change Award at Visions-du-Reel, the Sustainability Award at Sydney International, The Warsaw Peace Award and also the Paznun City Freedom Award at Millenium Docs Against Gravity.

Her first film ‘Soz – A Ballad of Maladies' was awarded the President of India's 64th National Award for best debut direction besides bagging the best film at IDSFFK 2017 and the Ram Bahadur Trophy for Best Film at the Film South Asia 2018. Her films have been part of several PHD thesis of film scholars at New York University, Harvard University, JawaharLal University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences etc. She is a HotDocs Accelerator Lab, Chicken & Eggs Eggcelerator lab and IDFA Academy fellow. Her films have been supported by Catapult Film Fund, Sundance Documentary Fund, San Francisco Film Fund, IDFA Bertha Fund etc. 

About KOVAL BHATIA

Koval Bhatia is a Filmmaker and producer based in India. She has been heading A Little Anarky Films for 12 years, during which time she has directed and produced commercials, documentaries and TV shows. She began her journey as an international producer with Against The Tide, which she has pitched at multiple markets and forums across the world. Her short documentary as director and producer titled She Run The World, premiered at The Smithsonian and at Hot Docs Canada. She is currently a Getting Real Fellow at the International Documentary Association (IDA). 

Koval is a graduate from Eurodoc and a recipient of the Emerging Producer's Bursary from the World Congress for Science and Factual Producers, and her work has been supported by Sundance Documentary Fund, Hot Docs, Catapult Film Fund, Docs By The Sea, SFFILM, Al Jazeera, and DOKLeipzig. She is currently serving as Chair of Jury at the IDA Awards and as a mentor with In-Docs. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LOKI Season Two Is Second Most Viewed Premiere on Disney+ In 2023 Photo
LOKI Season Two Is Second Most Viewed Premiere on Disney+ In 2023

After a hit first season that brought viewers deep into the twisty world of the Time Variance Authority, “Loki” returned last week with a brand-new season on Disney+. “Loki”—which stars Tom Hiddleston as the sly God of Mischief—notched 10.9 million views globally after three days streaming on Disney+.

2
Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In A MONK MOVIE on Peacock Photo
Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In A MONK MOVIE on Peacock

Peacock has released first look photos for the upcoming Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. The 90-minue film also includes Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. In the film, Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case. Check out the new photos now!

3
Restored SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Coming to Disney+ Photo
Restored SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Coming to Disney+

Disney Animation artists Michael Giaimo (production designer for the animated musical movie “Wish,” as well as “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”) and animator/director Eric Goldberg (head of hand-drawn animation for Disney Animation’s newest short, “Once Upon A Studio,” director, “Pocahontas,” “Fantasia/2000”) were honored to re-team with their colleagues.

4
Dibakar Das Roys Debut Feature DILLI DARK to Make Its World Premiere Photo
Dibakar Das Roy's Debut Feature DILLI DARK to Make Its World Premiere

‘Dilli Dark' stars Samuel Abiola Robinson as a lead and features Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Shantanu Anam and Stutee Ghosh in prominent roles. Samuel Abiola Robinson made his screen debut in India as the lead in the Malayali movie Sudani From Nigeria. Geetika Vidya Ohlyan made her screen debut with Ivan Ayr's Soni. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING