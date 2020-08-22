Sundance Now Announces September Slate

Additionally, Sundance Now also features the riveting finale to THE SUSPECT on Tues., Sept. 8.

Sundance Now has announced its September slate, featuring the Exclusive Premieres of the darkly comedic conspiracy drama WE GOT THIS, premiering on Thurs., Sept. 3 (Interviews Available, Trailer); the incredible follow-up to the 2015 Emmy Award winner When I Walk from Jason DaSilva WHEN WE WALK, premiering on Mon., Sept. 7; and the "Beautiful" (The Spinoff) New Zealand supernatural crime drama ONE LANE BRIDGE, premiering on Thurs., Sept. 17.

Tuesday, September 1 - AWAY

Ria (Juno Temple, Atonement) and Joseph (Timothy Spall, Mr. Turner) are kindred spirits, both looking for a way out: Ria wants out of town and is trying to scrape enough money together to get to the coast, while Joseph wants out of this life as he struggles to come to terms with the death of his wife. Their chance encounter leads to an unlikely friendship as both start to see in the other something that's been missing from their live: Ria starts to get a sense of what it might have been like to have a father figure and, for the first time in a long time, Joseph starts to get a sense of optimism. This is a story of love, of loss and of hope played out against the magical backdrop of Blackpool. (2016)

Thursday, September 3 - WE GOT THIS, Ep 1 (Sundance Now Exclusive)

Grieving from the recent death of his father, the sudden collapse of his career and the arrival of an unsurmountable tax

bill, George English, an American living in Sweden, stumbles onto an unlikely solution - a 50 million Swedish Crown reward for solving the 30-year-old murder of the former prime minister Olof Palme. Naturally, he begins to imagine that cracking the Palme case could be the answer to all of his problems. But after a major discovery, George finds himself on a head on COLLISION COURSE with history, as their investigation goes from a laughing stock to a very real and closely watched operation by the media, politicians, and industry titans that, for a variety of reasons, would rather this case remain forever unsolved. Created, written by and starring Schiaffino Musarra (The Man with the Red Horn).

THE SUSPECT, Ep 3 (Sundance Now Exclusive)

Another episode of the riveting true crime docuseries. Cell phone evidence raises questions about the Crown's theory of the crime, and materials found on Richard's computer suggests he may have had some unfinished personal business. The defence team loses a veteran and gains a new legal mind as both applications to the court are lost-Dennis' police statement will stay in evidence and he will face a jury in the second trial. It's a devastating blow. But, after 5000 people are summonsed and a jury of 16 is selected, a shocking case of alleged police misconduct changes everything.

Monday, September 7 - WHEN I WALK

Winner of the 2015 News and Documentary Emmy Award. In 2006, 25-year-old Jason DaSilva was on vacation at the beach with family when, suddenly, he fell down. He couldn't get back up. His legs had stopped working; his disease could no longer be ignored. Just a few months earlier doctors had told him that he had multiple sclerosis, which could lead to loss of vision and muscle control, as well as a myriad of other complications. Jason tried exercise to help cope, but the problem only worsened. After his dispiriting fall on the beach, he turned to his Mom, who reminded him that, despite his disease, he was still a fortunate kid who had the opportunity to pursue the things he loved most: art and filmmaking. Jason picked up the camera, turned it on his declining body, and set out on a worldwide journey IN SEARCH OF healing, self-discovery, and love. (2013)

WHEN WE WALK (Sundance Now Exclusive)

The second part of a documentary trilogy from filmmaker Jason DaSilva, who has been living with a severe form of multiple sclerosis for over 10 years. In his wheelchair, Jason begins to realize just how many places he is unable to experience with his son. To solve that, he works on a nonprofit AXS Map to help him determine the places he could go. When his son moves 1700 miles away to Austin, Texas he is unable to cope with this loss. He attempts to relocate to Austin which reveals to him the extent of the broken Medicaid system, & ultimately discovers that the Medicaid system would require him to live in a nursing home. When We Walk documents a devoted father and filmmaker with an indestructible drive to keep the cameras rolling no matter what and to show his son what it means to never give up. (2019)

Tuesday, September 8 - THE SUSPECT, Ep 4 - FINALE

After a mistrial is declared and the jury is dismissed, the new trial begins with Justice Morrison adjudicating alone. Police officers are called to the stand to recount their movements in the crime scene raising concerns about the forensic evidence gathered at the scene. A new witness recounts seeing a mysterious man leaving the building the night of the murder. It is revealed that Richard Oland did not touch his computer after Dennis leaves his office and a toxicology report raises questions about the possibility that Richard went out for a drink before he was murdered. When the verdict is finally given, will justice be served?

Thursday, September 10 - RIVER

John River (Stellan Skarsgård, Good Will Hunting) is a brilliant police inspector whose genius lies side-by-side with the fragility of his mind. He is a man haunted by the murder victims whose cases he must lay to rest. Also starring Nicola Walker (The Split) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread). (2015, 6 EPS)

WE GOT THIS, Ep 2

Between taking a job as a substitute teacher and attempting to keep his tax debt and his new obsession a secret from Sofia, George drags a reluctant Alex deeper into his private investigation, which leads to them to local conspiracy theorist Björn Söderqvist and his theory of how everything is connected to everything. After finally agreeing to meet Sture Norberg, the unofficial godfather of the private Palme detectives, a closer look at the cat lady's phone leads back to the mysterious librarian Eva Person. But the same mysterious figure who appears to be responsible for the demise of the cat lady, is now following George, attempting to derail his effort to pick up where the cat lady left off.

Monday, September 14 - BLINDSIGHT

Six blind Tibetan teenagers climb the Lhakpa-Ri peak of Mount Everest, led by seven-summit blind mountain-climber Erik Weihenmayer. (Documentary, 2006)

THE VICIOUS KIND

Caleb Sinclaire (Adam Scott, Step Brothers) has just been through a particularly difficult breakup. Isolated, yet strangely contented with his newly single status, Caleb wears his distain toward women as a macho badge of honor. However, when Thanksgiving weekend arrives and Caleb meets his younger brother Peter's (Alex Frost, Elephant) new girlfriend, Emma (Brittany Snow, Pitch Perfect), he tries to warn his brother away from her, but ends up becoming infatuated with her in the process. Also starring J.K. Simmons (Whiplash). (2009)

ENCOUNTERS AT THE END OF THE WORLD

Renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog travels to the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, looking to capture the continent's beauty and investigate the characters living there. (Documentary, 2007)

NATIONAL BIRD

This documentary follows the dramatic journey of three whistleblowers who are determined to break the silence around one of the most controversial current affairs issues of our time: the secret U.S. drone war. At the center of the film are three U.S. military veterans. Plagued by guilt over participating in THE KILLING of faceless people in foreign countries, they decide to speak out publicly, despite the possible consequences. (2016)

Tuesday, September 15 - FIGHT FOR JUSTICE: David and Me

When troubled Canadian teen Ray Klonsky began writing letters to prison inmate David McCallum, both of their lives changed forever. Hundreds of letters later, Ray graduated from university determined to set his wrongly convicted friend free. (Documentary, 2014)

Thursday, September 17 - ONE LANE BRIDGE, Ep 1 (Sundance Now Exclusive)

New episodes every Thursday

During a murder investigation at Queenstown's infamous One Lane Bridge, ambitious young Maori Detective, Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki, The Commons), inadvertently reawakens a spiritual gift that endangers the case, his career and his life. Also starring Joel Tobeck (Ash vs Evil Dead) and Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home).

WE GOT THIS, Ep 3

Convinced that solving the cat lady's murder could be a shortcut to the finish line of the Palme case, George manages to convince Eva, Björn and Alex to officially join forces. With George getting in trouble after teaching his student about the Palme murder, as well as the reveal of his tax problem, Sofia becomes genuinely concerned about his mental wellbeing. But when Bosse uses his connections to ramp up the pressure on George's tax debt situation, Sofia realizes that they have far more immediate problems. The reveal of Eva's relationship to the cat lady's investigation leads to a major discovery that could crack the Palme case wide open.

Monday, September 21 - WAR OF ART

Artists from across the Western world visit North Korea to take part in a "cultural exchange" - with varying degrees of success and failure. (Documentary, 2019)

THE DEPARTURE

A profile of Buddhist monk Ittetsu Nemoto, a counselor for suicidal patients, as he approaches middle age and faces the possibility of his own mortality. (Documentary, 2017)

COSMOPOLIS

Unfolding in a single cataclysmic day, the story follows Eric Packer (Robert Pattinson, Twilight) - a 28-year-old financial whiz kid and billionaire asset manager - as he heads out in his tricked-out stretch limo to get a haircut from his father's old barber, while remotely wagering his company's massive fortune on a bet against the Chinese Yuan. He started the day with everything, believing he is the future, but Packer's perfectly ordered, doubt-free world is about to implode. Directed by David Cronenberg (The Fly). Also starring Paul Giamatti (Sideways), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Juliette Binoche (The English Patient), Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon) and Mathieu Amalric (The Bureau). (2012)

Thursday, September 24 - SLINGS AND ARROWS, Season 2

In its second season, the award-winning Canadian comedy about a struggling Shakespearean theatre troupe explores the conflicts of middle age and rebranding: am I who I want to be or not to be? Starring Paul Gross (Tales of the City), Martha Burnes (Remedy), Stephen Ouimette (Mentors) and Mark McKinney (Superstore). (2005, 6 EPS)

ONE LANE BRIDGE, Ep 2

Ariki is in complete denial about the terrifying presence that is invading his life. Meanwhile, the Ryder family implodes under THE STRAIN of mourning their loved one and unsettling truths come to light.

WE GOT THIS, Ep 4

Coming to terms with their historic discovery, the arrival of a legendary figure thought to have had a hand in the Palme assassination not only raises the stakes, but it also has George, Alex, Björn and Eva debating what to do next. The mounting pressure of his tax debt which leads to the sudden collapse of his family's living situation, has Sofia seriously questioning if she chose the right person to spend the rest of her life with. With the options of continuing to go it alone, reaching out to the Palme Group or cutting a deal with a legendary international mercenary who may or may not shoot him the second he walks in the door, George stumbles onto an idea that turns the Palme case completely upside down.

Monday, September 28 - PEOPLE YOU MAY KNOW

In the opening days of 2018, Alabama-native journalist Charles Kriel walked into the UK Parliament to give evidence that Cambridge Analytica has harvested data on millions of people across America and Britain, using it to manipulate the election of Donald Trump and the British referendum on leaving the EU. The Committee appointed him Special Advisor, beginning an 18-month investigation. (2020)

ONE MILLION AMERICAN DREAMS

What happens if you fall so far short of success in the world's most iconic city that you can't even afford to be buried properly? Less than 16 miles from central Manhattan lies Hart Island, a 101-acre cemetery and the final resting place of over 1 million New Yorkers. But this is no ordinary cemetery. This is the last stop on THE JOURNEY of the city's unclaimed dead. (Documentary, 2018)

STEVE MCQUEEN: The Man and Le Mans

The story of how one of the most volatile, charismatic stars of his generation, who seemingly lost so much, nevertheless followed his dream to the end. (Documentary, 2015)

