Sun Label Group to Host AMERICANAFEST Day Party

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Sun Label Group will host an AMERICANAFEST day party featuring performances from Jimmy Hart (The Gentrys), Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, Duane Betts and Nicole Atkins, among others, at Nashville's American Legion Post 82.

Since the launch of Sun Record Company in 1952, the Memphis-born record label has showcased American roots music, from the birth of rock and roll to the earliest country outlaws. The Sun Label Group—home of Sun Records, Gaither Music, Green Hill Music, Rural Rhythm, and emeraldwave by Green Hill—will kick off a year-long celebration of Sun's 75th anniversary during this year's AMERICANAFEST.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Sun Label Group will take over the American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville for a six hour Americana Day Party featuring live music, food from Daddy's Dogs, a special Sun flash sheet and local tattoo artists, vintage retail, and a taste of a new Sun Records x Andrew Zimmern x French Truck Coffee collaboration. The blend was developed in close partnership with the Sun Records team, with the goal of a coffee that felt approachable without being generic—something that matched the quality and character the Sun name carries. Free cups will be available throughout the day. The afternoon will also feature cold cans of Merican Light Beer, described as a crisp, easy-drinking lager.

Jimmy Hart, who started his career as part of the Sun-signed group The Gentrys but is also known in professional wrestling circles as 'The Mouth of the South,' will be signing memorabilia and greeting fans. In addition to performances from Sun artists Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, Duane Betts and Nicole Atkins, the day will include a special Sun Records tribute set from Chuck Mead & The Sun Records Orchestra, Green Hill Music artist Craig Duncan, and Gaither Music's The Malpass Brothers, Jimmy Fortune, Ben Isaacs, Mike Rogers, and guest artist Sydni Perry.

Event Details

What: Sun Label Group's AMERICANAFEST Day Party

Who: Performances from Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, Duane Betts, Nicole Atkins, Jimmy Hart, and more, plus French Truck Coffee, Daddy's Dogs, tattoos, vintage retail and more

When: September 16th from noon to 6 pm central

Where: American Legion Post 82, Nashville, Tennessee

About Sun Label Group

Sun Label Group celebrates 160 years of music across Sun Records, Gaither Music, Green Hill Music, Rural Rhythm, and emeraldwave by Green Hill. Under parent company Primary Wave, the company is dedicated to celebrating the legacy of musical icons and shaping the future of music and entertainment, from catalog preservation and reimagination to curating new auditory experiences.

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