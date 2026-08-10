Subhysteria 2026 to Launch Expanded Version via AVOD Release

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Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release an expanded version of SUBHYSTERIA 2026, an update of its 2010 indie thriller, on Tubi and other AVOD platforms. Directed by Venezuelan filmmaker Leonard Zelig, the film follows sixteen strangers from different backgrounds and social classes who become trapped inside a New York City subway car for days with no communication or contact with the outside world, as fear and desperation take hold amid the growing possibility of death.

Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release SubHysteria 2026 via AVOD on August 16th. The film will be available on Tubi and additional AVOD platforms.

What sets SubHysteria apart is its unconventional approach to filmmaking. Rather than relying on traditional scripted dialogue, the film was built around improvisation, with the actors developing their dialogue and interactions within the framework of the story. The result is an unpredictable and unfiltered examination of human behavior under extreme circumstances.

The new SubHysteria 2026 expands and updates the original film for a new generation of audiences while retaining the central experiment that made the project unique: placing ordinary people in an extraordinary situation and observing what happens when the possibility of survival begins to disappear.

'SubHysteria 2026 puts audiences in an incredibly confined and unpredictable situation where the tension comes from the people themselves,' said Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures. 'The film has a raw quality that makes the characters' reactions feel immediate and authentic. We're excited to introduce this expanded version to a new audience through AVOD.'

The film stars Osvaldo Benavides (Acapulco, Humble Maria, The Good Doctor), Ginger Kroll (Notorious, New York, The Sopranos), Sally Gifford (Farmed and Dangerous, In God's Country, One Way), Hwalan Shub (The Blacklist, Equal Standard), Elaiza Gil (El Peor Hombre del Mundo, Válgame Dios), Isabella Cascarano (Beast Mode, Payday, Bad Ass), Estelle Bajou (Charming The Hearts Of Men, The Post, 7th Secret), and Maceo Terrero.

Production Details

Production Year: 2026

Genre: Thriller

Language: English, Spanish

Production Country: US

Production Company: EO Integration

Runtime: 90 Minutes

Founded in 2009 and based in Philadelphia, Breaking Glass Pictures is a leading independent film distribution company focused on delivering thought-provoking, inclusive, and impactful films to audiences worldwide. With a strong history of championing LGBTQ+ cinema, documentaries, and bold independent features, Breaking Glass supports visionary storytellers who challenge convention and spotlight underrepresented voices.

SUBHYSTERIA 2026 was built largely through improvisation, with actors developing their own dialogue and interactions within the framework of the story. The cast includes Osvaldo Benavides, Ginger Kroll, Sally Gifford, Hwalan Shub, Elaiza Gil, Isabella Cascarano, Estelle Bajou, and Maceo Terrero, with production credited to Roberto Alcazar, Mario Domina, Javier Perez-Karam, and Pilar de Posadas.

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